Skylark Drones raises USD 3 million in pre-series A funding round

Skylark Drones, a drone platform company, announced on Monday it has secured USD three million in a pre-series A funding round to strengthen its product offerings and fuel international expansion.

The funding round was co-led by investors InfoEdge Ventures and IAN Fund with participation from AdvantEdge Founders, Fowler Westrup, Redstart Labs, IKP and Vimson group, it said in a statement.

Skylark Drones, which has offices in the USA and India, said it aims to elevate worksite productivity and safety by providing geospatial intelligence to different enterprises in sectors such as mining, solar power, real estate, agriculture and inspection.

It provides its clients with the ability to use AI powered technology products such as 'Spectra' and 'Drone Mission Ops', the statement said.

''The company will primarily use the new funding to enhance the actionable insights from drone data that it provides, in order to aid and simplify superior business decisions and strategy for its clients'', it said.

The investment will also be used to spur international product expansion and development of its drone data analytics products, the statement added.PTI RS BN BALA BN BALA

