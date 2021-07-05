UK watchdog confirms cold-calling ban, other rules for funeral plan providers

Britain's financial watchdog on Monday confirmed rules funeral plan providers should follow from next July, including a ban on cold calling, as it aims to raise industry standards to ensure plans provide better value to customers.

The Financial Conduct Authority said the providers must start planning for the new regulatory regime or prepare to leave the market in an orderly manner.

