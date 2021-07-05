Left Menu

UK watchdog confirms cold-calling ban, other rules for funeral plan providers

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 14:55 IST
Britain's financial watchdog on Monday confirmed rules funeral plan providers should follow from next July, including a ban on cold calling, as it aims to raise industry standards to ensure plans provide better value to customers.

The Financial Conduct Authority said the providers must start planning for the new regulatory regime or prepare to leave the market in an orderly manner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

