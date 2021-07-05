Left Menu

Online fashion brand Tjori signs Rs 16 crore equity deal with Hindustan Times

In partnership with HT and its various media channels, we will be able to put Tjori at the forefront of the fashion industry.Piyush Gupta, CFO of Hindustan Times, said this deal will help the company venture into the e-commerce market.

05-07-2021
Online fashion brand Tjori on Monday said it has signed an equity deal of Rs 16 crore with media firm Hindustan Times.

The deal signed goes beyond equity investments, while also providing branding and marketing, Tjori said in a statement.

Mansi Gupta, Chief Executive Officer of Tjori said: ''Tjori as a brand works at bringing the best of time-honoured crafts and wisdom with a modern twist. In partnership with HT and its various media channels, we will be able to put Tjori at the forefront of the fashion industry".

Piyush Gupta, CFO of Hindustan Times, said this deal will help the company ''venture into the e-commerce market. The deal is bound to bring an ocean of knowledge for all our readers, regarding the re-modernised way of traditional Indian goodness that Tjori strongly recommends and we as allies also believe in".

Tjori is a lifestyle e-commerce brand with the vision of bringing the conventional art and craft of India with a sight of overhaul into the global market.

