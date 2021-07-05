Left Menu

Romania's 190 mln euro restructuring aid for Tarom airline under EU scrutiny

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2021 15:48 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 15:18 IST
Romania's 190 mln euro restructuring aid for Tarom airline under EU scrutiny
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Romania

The European Commission has opened an investigation into Romania's 190 million euro support measures in favour of Tarom airline, according to a statement published on Monday.

The Commission said it would look into whether the restructuring package for the state-owned flag carrier was in line with EU rules on state aid to companies in difficulty.

Romania plans to reduce costs and renew Tarom's ageing fleet by means of a capital injection, a direct subsidy and a debt write-off, the Commission said, adding the carrier had been experiencing financial difficulties for years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

 Global
2
Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising adults is our best shot for now

Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says UNITAID; Myanmar reports daily record 2,318 COVID-19 cases and more

Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021