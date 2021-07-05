Hapusa, World's First Himalayan Dry Gin, Bags a Gold at The International Wines & Spirits Competition 2021

Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Hapusa, the Himalayan dry gin from Nao Spirits, recently bagged a Gold medal at the most prestigious global wine & spirits awards - The International Wines & Spirits Competition 2021. Having only recently completed three years since launch, Hapusa has grown rapidly within India and beyond to over 15 countries. This award marks a significant milestone for the brand as it pushes forth, carrying the Indian craft spirits flag across the globe. Hapusa led the way in the recent craft gin revolution in India, becoming the first Gin ever to be created with foraged Himalayan Juniper berries. It is a contemporary gin that is uniquely Indian, with botanicals like Raw Mango, Gondhoraj and Turmeric, which have never previously been used to create Gins anywhere in the world. It is a unique mix which comes together to create a bold, earthy gin which is smooth enough to be sipped by itself, straight from the freezer at “mountain temperature”, or as part of classic spirit forward cocktails like the Martini or the Negroni. Delighted with the achievement, Anand Virmani, Co-founder, CEO and Distiller at Nao Spirits & Beverages said, “This has come as a very welcome surprise! We have been swimming against the current right from day one, which has required us to keep our heads down and keep plugging away. A Gold at the IWSC is a truly humbling experience and an affirmation of our steely focus on quality and staying true to the brand. It shall surely prove to be a shot in the arm for our small team of enthusiastic over-achievers as we take Hapusa to more states in India and many countries far beyond our borders.” With over 250 judges drawn from across the seas to evaluate thousands of wines and spirits across 1,500 different categories and renowned names participating in the event - the competition has been intense. Winning an award of this calibre certainly speaks volumes for the quality of this spirit and also highlights its unique flavour profile which made it stand out from hundreds of other Gins from around the world. The official tasting review shared by the IWSC judging panel is as follows: “A powerful and wonderfully fragrant gin, with pronounced and complex juniper on the nose. The palate is smooth with citrus and Himalayan Juniper working together to create a stunning end-product. A delicious saline character runs seamlessly through the mouthfeel giving a long, incredibly satisfying length.'' The outstanding win is not a first for the brand though. Launched in India in 2018, Hapusa has already won a Double Gold and Gold medal at the SIP Awards (2020, 2021), Best Contemporary Gin (India) at the World Gin Awards 2019; and a Silver medal at San Francisco World Spirit Awards 2018 among others. Hapusa, produced and distilled in Goa, is currently available in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Goa in India. It is also available in the UK, USA, Singapore, Hong Kong and European countries like Norway, Italy, Germany, Austria and Hungary among others. Image: Hapusa PWR PWR

