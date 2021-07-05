Left Menu

MyMobiForce raises Rs 10 crore in a funding round led by Bharat Inclusion Seed Fund

Delhi-based crowdsourcing platform MyMobiForce on Monday said that it has raised Rs 10.3 crore as part of pre-series A round of funding led by Bharat Inclusion Seed Fund. MyMobiForce is an AI powered crowdsourcing platform which empowers businesses to scale up by providing on-demand field technical workforce in a plug and play fashion.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 19:02 IST
MyMobiForce raises Rs 10 crore in a funding round led by Bharat Inclusion Seed Fund
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi-based crowdsourcing platform MyMobiForce on Monday said that it has raised Rs 10.3 crore as part of pre-series A round of funding led by Bharat Inclusion Seed Fund. The round also saw participation from group of angel investors led by Manu Iyer of Bluehill Capital, Acsys Investments and Ashutosh Agrawal.

''MyMobiForce has grown two-times during the covid times and has managed to scale the operations to support 100 plus customers. We will use the capital raised to skill and empower additional 20,000 service technicians across 10,000 pin codes,'' the statement said. MyMobiForce is an AI powered crowdsourcing platform which empowers businesses to scale up by providing on-demand field technical workforce in a plug and play fashion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
3
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
4
Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising adults is our best shot for now

Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021