MyMobiForce raises Rs 10 crore in a funding round led by Bharat Inclusion Seed Fund

Delhi-based crowdsourcing platform MyMobiForce on Monday said that it has raised Rs 10.3 crore as part of pre-series A round of funding led by Bharat Inclusion Seed Fund. The round also saw participation from group of angel investors led by Manu Iyer of Bluehill Capital, Acsys Investments and Ashutosh Agrawal.

''MyMobiForce has grown two-times during the covid times and has managed to scale the operations to support 100 plus customers. We will use the capital raised to skill and empower additional 20,000 service technicians across 10,000 pin codes,'' the statement said. MyMobiForce is an AI powered crowdsourcing platform which empowers businesses to scale up by providing on-demand field technical workforce in a plug and play fashion.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)