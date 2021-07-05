Left Menu

B New Mobiles plans 100 more stores, eyes Rs 1,000 crore turnover

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-07-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 19:20 IST
B New Mobiles plans 100 more stores, eyes Rs 1,000 crore turnover
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, July 5 (PTI):B New Mobiles, a multi-brand mobile handset retailer, is planning to open 100 new stores by December 2022, a top company official said on Monday.

The company opened two new outlets in Visakhapatnam today thereby taking the total number of stores under its operation to 101.

B New Mobiles would open 100 more stores in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana by December 2022.

Of the new stores planned, 25 would come up in Hyderabad.

The company plans to invest Rs 50 crore in the expansion, B New Mobiles'Chairman and Managing Director Y D Balaji Chowdary said in a release here.

B New Mobiles, which started operations with its first store in Vijayawada in September 2014, currently has 82 stores in Andhra Pradesh and 19 in Telangana, the release said.

On the revenue from B New Mobiles, which has a team of over 700 people across the two States, Chowdary said the company clocked a turnover of Rs 700 crore during the financial year 2020-21.

It is aiming at Rs 1,000 crore turnover in the 2021-22, said Y Sai Nikhilesh, executive director, B New Mobiles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
3
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
4
Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising adults is our best shot for now

Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021