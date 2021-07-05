IMF chief warns of 'dangerous divergence' in COVID recovery
The head of the International Monetary Fund warned on Monday of a "dangerous divergence" between wealthy and developing countries as they seek to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Kristalina Georgieva said that strong growth in wealthy countries like the United States was "good news" but developing countries were being held back by slow vaccination rates.
The head of the International Monetary Fund warned on Monday of a "dangerous divergence" between wealthy and developing countries as they seek to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristalina Georgieva said that strong growth in wealthy countries like the United States was "good news" but developing countries were being held back by slow vaccination rates. "That is danger for the coherence of growth and it is also a danger for global stability and security," she told the Paris Peace Forum where the heads of the World Trade Organization (WTO) and World Bank also spoke.
WTO director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala similarly expressed concerns, warning of a "K-shaped recovery" with regions like Latin America, the Middle East and Africa that have lower vaccination rates experiencing very slow growth. Georgieva called for the world's 20 biggest economies (G20) to do more at a July 9-10 meeting in Venice on dose-sharing, saying a G7 pledge to donate 1 billion doses was "not enough". "We need to act more forcefully," she said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
InfoVision Labs, a business transformation tech start-up, launches operations in the Middle East, Dubai
China touts role in UN peacekeeping, Middle East peace
Middle East peace process can no longer be kept on the back burner: India tells Security Council
Israel seeks to extend new Gulf ties to all Middle East, says Lapid
NTPC floats tender for sale of fly ash at desired ports of Middle East, other regions