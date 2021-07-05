France says China-Europe air traffic should resume as COVID shots progress
Airline traffic between Europe and China should resume as soon as possible as COVID-19 vaccination campaigns progress, French President Emmanuel Macron's office said following a call with the leaders of Germany and China on Monday.
