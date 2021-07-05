Left Menu

Raymond's lifestyle biz CEO Joe Kuruvilla resigns

Textile and apparels firm Raymond on Monday said CEO of its lifestyle business Joe Kuruvilla has decided to step down.Kuruvilla, who was with the company for a brief period of eight months, has cited personal reasons for this decision, Raymond said in a regulatory filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 22:28 IST
Raymond's lifestyle biz CEO Joe Kuruvilla resigns
  • Country:
  • India

Textile and apparels firm Raymond on Monday said CEO of its lifestyle business Joe Kuruvilla has decided to step down.

Kuruvilla, who was with the company for a brief period of eight months, has cited personal reasons for this decision, Raymond said in a regulatory filing. ''While the Company is in the process to appoint a new CEO, Kuruvilla will do the formalities of seamless handover to Ganeshkumar S. who continues as Chief Operating Officer for the Lifestyle Business of the Company,'' its said.

Kuruvilla had joined Raymond in October 2020. Prior to that, he was with FMCG major Unilever PLC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
3
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says UNITAID; Myanmar reports daily record 2,318 COVID-19 cases and more

Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021