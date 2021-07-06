Over 250 participants from across India attended Kalorex Group's virtual national conclave

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): As the COVID-19 pandemic brought a paradigm shift in work cultures across the globe with remote working taking the center stage, a national-level conclave on Hybrid Work Culture - Vision 2025 was organised by Kalorex Group on Saturday. Even as normalcy resumes gradually, while the world grapples with the pandemic, industry experts from various sectors underlined how a hybrid work model will be a widely accepted one in the post-pandemic world.

At least 250 participants from across the length and breadth of the country participated in the conclave held virtually, with a view to bring together common stakeholders from varied fields to share the best practices adopted by various industries. Dr Manjula Pooja Shroff, MD & CEO, Kalorex Group, delivered the special address of the Conclave, that included an insightful panel of eminent experts from various professionals from various spheres who discussed the changing work environment and models that have come into play since the pandemic, the challenges encountered and how different industries are addressing them.

Delivering the special address, Dr Shroff said, "Remote work culture has various benefits with its inherently flexible nature. People could save time spent commuting and got to devote more time to their families, helping reduce stress and burnout. At the same time, people do miss reconnecting with their colleagues when it comes to work. In the education sector, schools, colleges, teachers and students responded well to the crisis that unfolded soon after the pandemic. However, striking the right balance between the two models is necessary. Therefore, in days to come, a hybrid work model is expected to be widely adopted for a longer time, for it is performance-driven by the work culture of the organisation and at the same time, adaptive to change." A special address was delivered by Dr. Jai Tharur, Advisor - Media and Communication, Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Gandhinagar, who underlined the role of technology as a driving force for better adaptability towards the new normal. According to Dr. Tharur, humans are the most adaptable species on the earth and evidently, people adapted to a new normal post pandemic in terms of working and doing business.

"Technology had a key role to play in driving how people responded to change post pandemic. Thanks to the advancement in Information Technology (IT) and easy access to technology in Gujarat, people were able to reach one another with ease which not just made remote working but even online education possible. Going forward, the hybrid model of work is here to stay," he said. Eminent panelists who participated in the panel discussion include Arindam Goswami, Head - HR, Mundra and Tuna Port APSEZ; Pranav Pandya, Co-founder and Chairman, Dev IT Limited; Viral Shah, MD, Sun Buildcon; Heli Shah, Co-owner of Label Jagruti; Partho Chatterjee, Vice President (HR), Balmer Lawrie & Co Limited; Ritika Bajaj, Proprietor Rajiv Jobs; Manoj Omkar, Chief Consultant - Management & Innovation and Senior Consultant, Global Transformation Consulting.

Underling, how Cloud Technology can be crucial for hybrid Work culture to develop in the future, Pranav Pandya, Co-founder and Chairman of Dev Information Technology Ltd., said, "Cloud tech and virtual reality have become the new normal for IT sectors around the globe. Pandemic became a catalyst to cloud tech and it turned out to be the most effective way out. Work from home is not feasible for all but setting up of a virtual office through cloud tech helped many as it gave the option of uploading our work at our own time. Cloud tech is safe, easy and efficient way to move forward. Basic knowledge of a laptop is enough to handle the cloud as the tech is very user friendly." The panelists discussed various challenges encountered by industries such as real-estate for which it was impossible to function remotely; managing complexity and ambiguity of the human resource management and the role of hybrid working models in striking the right balance to achieve growth targets.

Insights shared during Kalorex Group's virtual conclave were well-received and lauded by the participants. Several such online events have been planned for the coming months on relevant themes and topics of national importance by Kalorex Group, which has been a thought leader for driving change in the education sector. Incepted in 1995, Kalorex believes in 'Shaping Glocal Learners' - combining the elements of Global attributes with Local values. Kalorex runs and operates K-12 schools and offer franchises for the Pre-School segment, apart from the company owned (CoCo model) Pre-Schools.

Kalorex became a pioneer in education through the relentless aspirations & endeavours of its acclaimed institutions like Delhi Public School - Bopal (Ahmedabad), Calorx Public Schools, Calorx Olive International School, Kalorex Pre-Schools, Prerna, Visamo Kids Foundation & Vedic. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

