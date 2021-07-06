Egyptian court lifts Suez Canal detention order on Ever Given - lawyer

An Egyptian court has lifted the detention order on the Ever Given container ship allowing for its expected release from the Suez Canal on Wednesday, a lawyer and judicial sources said.

The owners and insurers of the Ever Given announced on Sunday that they had reached a settlement with the Suez Canal Authority over compensation for the ship becoming grounded in March and blocking traffic in the waterway.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)