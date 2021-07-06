Egyptian court lifts Suez Canal detention order on Ever Given - lawyer
An Egyptian court has lifted the detention order on the Ever Given container ship allowing for its expected release from the Suez Canal on Wednesday, a lawyer and judicial sources said.
The owners and insurers of the Ever Given announced on Sunday that they had reached a settlement with the Suez Canal Authority over compensation for the ship becoming grounded in March and blocking traffic in the waterway.
