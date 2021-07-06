Delhi traders demand forming joint action committee to check crowd in markets

Several traders in the national capital Tuesday demanded the formation of a joint action committee comprising police personnel, MCD officials and market associations to manage the crowd at markets after a number of them were sealed over Covid norm violation. The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) convened a ‘mahapanchayat’ of 200 business organisations from the city on the issue of the closure of markets.

''A joint action committee should be constituted of each market comprising market association, police officers and MCD officers, which will take a decision regarding crowd and coronavirus rules in the respective market. Make a roadmap and follow it,'' the Kashmere Gate Market and Chawri Bazar Market said in a joint statement.

Advertisement

CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal and president Subhash Khandelwal said in a statement that the responsibility of checking the crowd in markets is being passed on to the traders.

''The police administration and MCD should be accountable for this… the traders do not have the power to control the crowd on the main road or public road,” the CTI said in the statement.

Goyal added he will send a letter to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal demanding the withdrawal of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority order which ''puts the responsibility of controlling the crowd in the markets on the traders and market associations''. There are about 950 small and big markets in Delhi in which there are about 9 lakh shops and 15 lakh traders are connected, the CTI said. Delhi was under lockdown from April 19 to May 30 during the second wave of the Covid pandemic. Restrictions are being eased in a phased manner, and markets were allowed to open from June 7. The Laxmi Nagar market, Kamla Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and parts of Sadar Bazar were among those shut in recent weeks by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) for violation of COVID-19 norms.

The DDMA, on June 30, ordered the shutting down of the main Laxmi Nagar market, Mangal Bazar, Gandhi Nagar market - all in east Delhi - and Nangloi market in west Delhi for not following Covid protocols.

The DDMA had on June 20 also issued notices to three prominent markets in Kamla Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and Sadar Bazar after observing violations of norms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)