Recruiter Robert Walters' income jumps first time in a year

Reuters | Updated: 07-07-2021 11:58 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 11:43 IST
Robert Walters Plc on Wednesday posted the first jump in its net fees in a year as the British recruiting firm continued to see signs of increased hiring in its key markets.

The company, which operates in more than 30 countries, said its net fee income surged 31% to 89 million pounds ($122.88 million) for the second quarter ended June 30.

($1 = 0.7243 pounds)

