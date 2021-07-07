Left Menu

Russia's Yandex launches fleet of electric scooters in Moscow

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 07-07-2021 12:41 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 12:31 IST
Russian tech giant Yandex will launch an electric scooter rental service in Moscow on Wednesday, the company said, tapping into surging demand across the city. Electric scooters are a common sight in Moscow during summer, whizzing around the city's parks and pavements, but authorities have been forced to impose speed limits following a string of accidents.

The service will be launched on the Yandex. Go app, the company's one-stop-shop for ride-hailing, food delivery, and other services, Yandex said. Yandex did not say how many scooters it would be launching, nor how much it had spent on the venture.

