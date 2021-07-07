Left Menu

R-Infra gets shareholders nod to raise Rs 550 crore via preferential allotment

Anil Ambani-led Reliance Infrastructure Ltd on Wednesday said its shareholders have approved raising funds up to Rs 550.56 crore through issuance of shares on a preferential basis.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-07-2021 12:35 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 12:35 IST
R-Infra gets shareholders nod to raise Rs 550 crore via preferential allotment
R-Infra is the flagship company of Reliance Group controlled by Anil Ambani.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Anil Ambani-led Reliance Infrastructure Ltd on Wednesday said its shareholders have approved raising funds up to Rs 550.56 crore through issuance of shares on a preferential basis. The funds raised will be utilised for long-term resources, general corporate purposes and fund future growth, the company said in a statement.

"The shareholders of Reliance Infra have also approved with overwhelming majority the raising of funds by issue of foreign currency convertible bonds up to 24 per cent of the than fully-diluted equity share capital of the company." The funds will be raised through preferential allotment of up to 8.88 crore equity shares and/or warrants convertible into equivalent number of equity shares of the company to promoters and VFSI Holdings Pte Ltd, an affiliate of Varde Investment Partners LP.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd is one of the largest infrastructure companies, developing projects through various special purpose vehicles in several high growth sectors like power, roads and Metro rail in the infrastructure space and the defence sector. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
2
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
4
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021