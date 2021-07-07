Coca-Cola opening new digital delivery center in Johannesburg

There's no doubt Coca-Cola (Coca-Colacompany.com) is driving digital transformation through its consistent messaging and movement into a more agile and growth-minded work environment. Technology Services is leading the charge by enabling the broader corporate vision to build scalable capabilities across the system.

Just last month, Dublin entered the mix of strategically located hubs, and the announcement (bit.ly/3hCxDWu) indicated another was in the works. Johannesburg rounds out the list and serves as the latest example of Coca-Cola's savvy investment in its global digital network. Like other service centres, this teams' efforts will focus on using digital insights, business intelligence, analytics, and smart digital marketing to enhance the customer and consumer experience.

Advertisement

Dublin's digital hub will play a supporting role in Africa's maturation process until Johannesburg is equipped to take on the local challenges and unique offerings that ultimately yield innovative, scalable solutions.

The initial recruiting focus resides in the data and analytics front, followed by software engineers and developers to fortify the diverse talent landscape.

Each delivery centre offers exciting opportunities to learn, grow, and contribute to Coca-Cola's journey to be a cutting-edge technology leader. Africa brings yet another dimension to the tech scene and complements the diverse, yet focused global initiative.

"We are looking for people who want to be part of building something – creating a strong community from the ground up," said Sue Liderth, Vice President, Regional Delivery for Europe, Middle East, and Africa regions. "That kind of experience instils a lot of pride – not only in one's work, but also for the company and the communities in which we work, live, and serve."

(With Inputs from APO)