Shoei Kisen says Ever Given will undergo dive inspection in Port Said

The owner of the Ever Given container ship said on Wednesday that the vessel would undergo a dive survey at Egypt's Port Said, at the northern end of the Suez Canal, before proceeding to the next port where its cargo would be discharged.

"We regret the impact that the voyage delay has had on those with cargo stuck on board but we can assure all cargo interests that throughout this matter, every effort has been made to minimize the delay and to secure the release of the vessel as quickly as possible," the company said in a statement.

