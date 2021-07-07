BLS International partners with ICCR to provide protocol services
BLS International on Wednesday said it has been empanelled with Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) to provide protocol services to VVIP foreign delegations coming to India and Indian delegations going overseas.
With this partnership, BLS will play a vital role in strengthening cultural relations between India and the rest of the world, the company said in a statement.
Effective immediately, the company will provide end-to-end services under the contract for its VVIP foreign & Indian delegations which shall include dignitaries, artists, foreign scholars, etc. at all the airports in India and abroad, it added.
''Through this partnership, we aim to promote cultural exchange of India with other countries. Our domain expertise and tech-enabled services shall help in seamless roll out, enabling a comfortable travel for the groups,'' BLS International Joint MD Shikhar Aggarwal said.
