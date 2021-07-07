Left Menu

Fintech firm Clear acquires payments startup yBANQ

Fintech company Clear on Wednesday said it has acquired B2B payments startup yBANQ in a cash and equity deal.yBANQ, backed by Y-Combinator-backed, helps businesses with payments collection, reconciliation, and automated bookkeeping.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 20:42 IST
Fintech firm Clear acquires payments startup yBANQ
  • Country:
  • India

Fintech company Clear on Wednesday said it has acquired B2B payments startup yBANQ in a cash and equity deal.

yBANQ, backed by Y-Combinator-backed, helps businesses with payments collection, reconciliation, and automated bookkeeping. With this acquisition, Clear aims to accelerate its journey into B2B payments and credit, Clear (formerly Cleartax) said in a statement.

The seed-level startup is a part of the internationally acclaimed VC Y Combinator.

The acquisition will help connect Clear's customers with their business partners - vendors, customers, distributors, accountants - on a single platform. B2B payments is a critical enabler of the network, which will be accelerated through the latest YBanq acquisition.

Clear Founder and CEO Archit Gupta said, ''We are confident that it will add considerable momentum to our ongoing efforts in B2B payments and credit space''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
2
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India
3
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021