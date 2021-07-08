Left Menu

May air cargo 9.4 pc above pre-Covid levels: IATA

Global demand measured in cargo tonne kilometres was up 9.4 per cent compared to May 2019, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has said.

ANI | Geneva | Updated: 08-07-2021 10:58 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 10:58 IST
May air cargo 9.4 pc above pre-Covid levels: IATA
A-Pac airlines saw demand for international air cargo increase 5.3 pc.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Global demand measured in cargo tonne kilometres was up 9.4 per cent compared to May 2019, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has said. Seasonally adjusted demand rose by 0.4 per cent month-on-month in May, the 13th consecutive month of improvement.

The pace of growth slowed slightly in May compared to April which saw demand increase 11.3 per cent against pre-Covid-19 levels (April 2019). Notwithstanding, air cargo outperformed global goods trade for the fifth consecutive month. IATA said North American carriers contributed 4.6 percentage points to the 9.4 per cent growth rate in May. Airlines in all other regions except for Latin America also supported the growth.

Capacity remains constrained at 9.7 per cent below pre-Covid-19 levels (May 2019) due to the ongoing grounding of passenger aircraft. Seasonally adjusted capacity rose 0.8 per cent month-on-month in May, the fourth consecutive month of improvement indicating that the capacity crunch is slowly unwinding. Underlying economic conditions and favourable supply chain dynamics remain supportive for air cargo.

"Propelled by strong economic growth in trade and manufacturing, demand for air cargo is 9.4 per cent above pre-crisis levels. As economies unlock, we can expect a shift in consumption from goods to services," said Willie Walsh, IATA's Director General. "This could slow growth for cargo in general, but improved competitiveness compared to sea shipping should continue to make air cargo a bright spot for airlines while passenger demand struggles with continued border closures and travel restrictions," he said.

Asia Pacific airlines saw demand for international air cargo increase 5.3 per cent in May compared to the same month in 2019. This was a decrease compared to the previous month (5.9 per cent) due to a slight slowdown in growth in several large trade routes such as within Asia. International capacity remained constrained in the region, down 16.9 per cent versus May 2019. As was the case in April, the region's airlines reported the highest international load factor at 75.2 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
3
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021