Amazon sets up first Digital Kendra in India to help MSMEs grow business online

E-commerce giant Amazon today announced the launch of its first Digital Kendra in India in Surat, Gujarat. The Digital Kendra will provide micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) the opportunity to learn about the benefits of e-commerce and help them reach customers in India and globally.

Last year, Amazon made three commitments - to digitally enable 10 million MSMEs, enable ecommerce exports worth USD10 billion and create 1 million additional jobs in India between 2020 and 2025. Now, the first Amazon Digital Kendra puts the e-commerce giant one step closer to its goals.

Initiatives like these have a multiplier effect in enabling our MSMEs to play a big role in taking India towards its vision of being a $5 trillion economy. We need to empower and enable MSMEs to play an even stronger role in the Indian economy going forward. I am also happy that the first Amazon Digital Kendra has come up here in Surat, which is home to thousands of MSMEs and traders. Shri Vijay Rupani, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Amazon will engage with local partners to set up and manage the Digital Kendras, providing them additional revenue streams while playing an integral role in creating greater awareness and understanding of e-commerce as well as the exports markets.

MSMEs, via the Amazon Digital Kendra, can avail third party services including training on the benefits of e-commerce, GST and taxation support, shipping and logistics support, cataloging assistance, digital marketing services amongst others. In addition, they can engage with other Amazon programs such as Amazon Global Selling, Amazon Pay, Amazon Karigar, Amazon Saheli 'I Have Space', 'Amazon Easy, among others.

"Last year at Smbhav, we had announced that Amazon will invest $1 billion in India to help digitize 10 million Indian MSMEs by 2025. And today, we take one more important step towards that goal as we open our first Amazon Digital Kendra in Surat, Gujarat," said Amit Agarwal, global senior vice-president and country head of Amazon India.