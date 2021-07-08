Left Menu

Tata Motors joins hands with J&K bank for vehicle finance

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 18:50 IST
  • India

Tata Motors on Thursday said it has tied up with Jammu & Kashmir Bank for retail finance.

The auto major has inked a two-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Jammu & Kashmir Bank, the largest commercial vehicle financier in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, in a collaborative effort to offer financing options to its customers.

''This partnership, with J&K Bank, will go a great distance in easing the vehicle financing process for our customers. It will also add impetus to the development of the union territory with Tata Motors' wide range of products in the cargo, passenger, and construction segments. We will leverage J&K Bank's rich experience and reach, ensuring seamless availability of financing with our combined efforts,'' Tata Motors Executive Director and President (Commercial Vehicle Business Unit) Girish Wagh said in a statement.

J&K Bank has the widest network in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

''We see arrangement with Tata Motors as an opportunity to ensure consistency in availability of wide-ranging and quality end-to-end financial solutions to our customers. The MoU will enable customers to a premium go-to-market package – J&K Bank's highly customised financial solutions blended with varied options of commercial vehicles offered by Tata Motors,”J & K Bank Chairman and Managing Director R K Chhibber said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

