Sheenlac Paints ropes in A R Rahman as brand ambassador

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-07-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 20:33 IST
Sheenlac Paints Ltd on Thursday announced appointment of Oscar-winning music composer A R Rahman as its brand ambassador.

Rahman would participate in a series of advertisement campaigns across television, print and digital to promote the company's range of wood, protective, floor, industrial and automotive coating products, a company statement said.

''With immense pride and pleasure, we announce our association with A R Rahman.

He is a natural fit for our brand which is committed to innovation, transformation and technology adoption'', company Managing Director Sudhir Peter said.

On being appointed as brand ambassador, Rahman said, ''I am glad to represent Sheenlac, a brand that has transformed itself and grown multifold over many decades with its commitment to quality and innovation, is emerging as a leader in India and abroad''.

''I look forward to this creative partnership'', he added.

