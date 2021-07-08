PE inflows jump 118% in H1 to $11.82 bn

Private equity investment inflows to domestic firms soared two-fold in the first half of 2021 to USD 11.82 billion over the year-ago period when the whole world was under lockdowns due to the first wave of the killer virus, show industry data.

Fund inflows jumped over 77 per cent in the second quarter of 2021 to USD 7.55 billion compared to USD 4.26 billion in the first quarter, according to the data collated by Refinitiv, the London Stock Exchange Group's financial markets data and insights arm.

However, volume growth was a tepid 8.8 per cent in Q2 at 296 transactions up from 272 in Q1, totalling the counts in the first half to 568, against 365 transaction in the year-ago period.

Total inflows in the first half of 2020 were USD 5.43 billion across 365 deals, while in the first quarter these were USD 3.92 billion across 183 deals and the second quarter at USD 1.51 billion across 182 deals, according to Refinitiv.

The whole of 2020 saw a whopping USD 34.96 billion flowing into 708 domestic companies which was the highest on record, while it was only USD 15.31 billion in 2019, USD 11.2 billion in 2018, USD 11.9 billion (2017), USD 5.02 billion (2016), USD 8.2 billion (2015), USD 5.99 billion (2014), USD 3.24 billion (2013), USD 3.87 billion (2012), USD 4.4 billion (2011) and USD 3.89 billion in 2010, according to Refinitiv data.

The top ten deals of the first half of 2021 are: Think & Learn (USD 1.32 billion), Bundl Technologies (USD 800 million), Mohalla Tech (USD502 million), Sporta Technologies (USD355.6 million), Axelia Solutions (USD350 million), Brainbees Solutions (USD 315 million), Zomato (USD302 million), Meesho Payments (USD300 million), Pine Labs (USD 285 million), and Dreamplug Technologies (USD272.11 million), according to Refinitiv.

Over 40 per cent of the total inflows were into the online space worth USD 4.52 billion in H1, up over 73 per cent y-o-y, across 210 deals (vs 149 y-o-y), followed by financials.

Investments into the online sector have increased 73.2 per cent, with the number of deals rising from 149 in H1 of 2020 to 201 in H1 of 2021. Fund flows into software companies rose 261 per cent, financial services rose 44 per cent, medical health and consumer related companies by 64 per cent each.

However, there was a steep decline in fund raising in the country during the reporting period. Fundraising for Q2 stood at USD 684.49 million compared to USD 1.62 billion in Q1.

