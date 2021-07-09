Left Menu

Weaker pound, mining stocks push blue-chip FTSE 100 higher

London's FTSE 100 gained on Friday as a weaker pound helped support export-focussed stocks, but was set to end the week lower on signs that the pace of economic recovery could be slower than expected.

Reuters | Updated: 09-07-2021 12:52 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 12:46 IST
Image Credit: Flickr
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.5%, powered by Glencore, Rio Tinto, Unilever, and GlaxoSmithKline.

Britain's economy grew by a slower-than-expected 0.8% in May from April, official data showed. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to month-on-month growth of 1.5% in gross domestic product. The domestically focussed mid-cap index was up 0.3%.

Among stocks, Vectura Group jumped 12.2% after cigarette maker Philip Morris said it will buy the pharmaceutical company in a deal valuing it at 1.05 billion pounds ($1.44 billion). British jet and auto parts supplier Senior gained 0.9% after it forecast 2021 performance to be slightly ahead of its previous expectations, encouraged by signs of recovery in the aerospace division.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

