Left Menu

European stocks rise at the end of choppy week

French planemaker Airbus gained 2.5% after it reported a 52% jump in deliveries in the first half of the year. British luxury goods group Burberry rose 2.7% after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to "buy", while Italian rival Salvatore Ferragamo slipped 1.0% after the U.S. bank downgraded it to "sell".

Reuters | Updated: 09-07-2021 13:14 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 12:59 IST
European stocks rise at the end of choppy week
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

European stocks rose on Friday as investors hunted for bargains after one of the worst selloffs this year amid worries about a stuttering global economic recovery.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index gained 0.8% by 0717 GMT, with sectors that took a hit from this week's plunge — like automakers and miners — rising the most. Still, the benchmark was on course to record a 0.4% weekly loss after a fresh jump in COVID-19 cases, particularly in Asia, and a rally in bond markets hit appetite for risky assets.

British Airways owner IAG, easyJet and Ryanair rose between 1% and 2.6% as Britain planned to scrap quarantine for fully-vaccinated arrivals from other countries in the coming weeks. French planemaker Airbus gained 2.5% after it reported a 52% jump in deliveries in the first half of the year.

British luxury goods group Burberry rose 2.7% after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to "buy", while Italian rival Salvatore Ferragamo slipped 1.0% after the U.S. bank downgraded it to "sell".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

 India
2
Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senvion India

Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senv...

 India
3
Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to get as sick

Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to ...

 Australia
4
German robot manufacturer KUKA taps Nokia for 5G private wireless networking

German robot manufacturer KUKA taps Nokia for 5G private wireless networking

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021