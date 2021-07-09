Russia's RDIF says gap between two Sputnik V shots could be widened to 180 days
- Country:
- Russian Federation
A gap between injecting first and second Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine shots could be extended to 180 days, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Friday, citing the vaccine developer, and adding that the longer interval is securing a better immune response. The Philippines Food and Drug Administration said this week that the Gamaleya Institute had requested the interval between the two doses be extended to 90 days from 21 days currently.
In a statement to Reuters, RDIF, which markets the Sputnik V vaccine, said the longer gap is securing a better immune response and has nothing to do with the vaccine's sales abroad.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- RDIF
- Russian Direct Investment Fund
- Gamaleya Institute
- Sputnik
ALSO READ
RDIF: The Sputnik V Vaccine Demonstrates The Best Safety Profile In Argentina's Buenos Aires Province
RDIF: Sputnik V has demonstrated 97.8% efficacy against COVID cases and 100% efficacy against severe cases of COVID in UAE
India's Morepan Labs manufactures test batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine: RDIF
RDIF and Morepen Laboratories announce production of the test batch of Sputnik V in India
England debuting 5 vs Pakistan in ODI in Cardiff