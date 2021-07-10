Left Menu

All G20 members on board with tax deal - Germany's Scholz

Reuters | Venice | Updated: 10-07-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 13:58 IST
All G20 members on board with tax deal - Germany's Scholz
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Italy

The G20 has made big progress on reforming the business tax, with every member of the club of large economies backing a deal to stop multinationals shifting profits to low-tax havens, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Saturday.

"Today, we see that all the countries that are coming together here will support this international process in finding a way to a minimum taxation," Scholz told reporters at a meeting of G20 finance ministers in Venice.

Asked about plans for a European Union digital levy, Scholz said a global solution is what was needed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO and more

Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers...

 Global
2
Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

 India
3
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa
4
Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this weekend

Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this we...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021