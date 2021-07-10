Amid Covid safety norms, avg waiting time at Rajiv Chowk stn goes up to over 50 mins

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 18:52 IST
With social distancing and other safety norms in place, the average waiting time at one of the gates of the busy Rajiv Chowk metro station has gone up to over 50 minutes on Saturday, the DMRC said.

Rajiv Chowk located in Connaught Place, the heart of the national capital, falls on the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro network.

''Peak Hour Update Average waiting time at Rajiv Chowk is 52 minutes. In case of any fluctuations in crowd, the waiting time will be informed accordingly,'' the DMRC tweeted.

According to the current guidelines, only sitting on alternative seats is permitted and no standing is allowed.

Although, the DMRC is running the maximum numbers of trains, passengers have to wait outside the stations because of the restrictions.

Sources earlier said, each coach has a capacity of about 300 riders, 50 seated and 250 standing. Since, commuters are not allowed to stand, so effectively only 25 people are riding in each carriage.

On June 29 too, the average waiting time at one of the gates of Rajiv Chowk had gone up to nearly 60 minutes for about two hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

