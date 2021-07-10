Amid Covid safety norms, avg waiting time at Rajiv Chowk stn goes up by over 50 mins

With social distancing and other safety norms in place, the average waiting time at the busy Rajiv Chowk metro station went up to over 50 minutes for over three-and-a-half hours on Saturday, according to the DMRC.

Rajiv Chowk located in Connaught Place, the heart of the national capital, falls on the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro network.

''Peak Hour Update Average waiting time at Rajiv Chowk is 52 minutes. In case of any fluctuations in crowd, the waiting time will be informed accordingly,'' the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.

According to the current guidelines, only sitting on alternative seats is permitted and no standing is allowed. Although, the DMRC is running maximum numbers of trains, passengers have to wait outside the stations because of the restrictions.

Sources earlier said each coach has a capacity of about 300 riders, 50 seated and 250 standing. Since, commuters are not allowed, so effectively 25 people ride in each carriage.

After about three-and-a-half hours, the DMRC again tweeted: ''Peak Hour Update. The average waiting time at Rajiv Chowk has normalised''.

On June 29 too, the average waiting time at one of the gates of Rajiv Chowk had gone up to nearly 60 minutes for about two hours.

