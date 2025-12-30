New Year's Eve Traffic Restrictions in Connaught Place

Delhi Police has announced that no private or public vehicles will be permitted in Connaught Place from 7 pm on December 31, expecting heavy crowds for New Year celebrations. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will close exit gates at Rajiv Chowk metro station after 9 pm to manage the expected surge.

To handle the anticipated massive footfall, traffic restrictions will apply to both private and public transport vehicles until the New Year celebrations conclude. Advisories detail no vehicle access to Connaught Place beyond certain designated points and intersections.

Special parking provisions have been made, with limited spots available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Commuters are encouraged to use public transport and plan journeys in advance to avoid inconvenience.