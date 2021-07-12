Left Menu

Rothermere family weighs offer to take owner of Daily Mail private - Sky News

Reuters | Updated: 12-07-2021 04:30 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 04:30 IST
Rothermere family weighs offer to take owner of Daily Mail private - Sky News

The Rothermere family is weighing an offer to take Daily Mail and General Trust Plc (DMGT), the owner of the Daily Mail and MailOnline, private, Sky News reported late on Sunday.

The step follows a takeover approach for one of the company's business-to-business divisions, Sky News editor Mark Kleinman said on Twitter.

"A formal bid to take full control of DMGT by making an offer to holders of its Class A shares is contingent upon the sale of its insurance risk arm taking place," Kleinman tweeted, adding that a statement confirming the potential capital restructuring of the company may come on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global
4
New software update improves battery life on OnePlus Nord

New software update improves battery life on OnePlus Nord

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021