Left Menu

Night curfew to continue in Andhra

PTI | Vja | Updated: 12-07-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 15:38 IST
Night curfew to continue in Andhra
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 10 PM to 6 AM Covid curfew will continue for some more time in Andhra Pradesh.

Even in the two Godavari districts, East and West, where the infection positivity rate is still over five percent, the curfew timings have been relaxed further, in uniformity with the remaining 11 districts.

Shops and establishments in all districts could be opened for business from 6 AM to 9 PM daily and the prohibitory orders will come into force from 10 PM.

The government has decided to enforce prohibitory orders, during curfew relaxation hours, under Section 144 CrPC stringently.

The wearing of face masks, particularly in business establishments and markets, will be vigorously enforced, the government said.

At a high-level review meeting on Covid-19 here on Monday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to ensure the coronavirus control measures were scrupulously implemented.

''Everyone in shops and business establishments, be it the staff or customers, should necessarily wear facial masks.

Impose heavy fines on shopkeepers where this is violated. If required, order closure of such shops for 2-3 days,'' the Chief Minister said.

A release from the CMO said a special WhatsApp number would be allotted for people to complain about mask violations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021