Left Menu

Football fails to boost footfall: UK shopper numbers stay flat

Compared to the same period in 2019 and before the pandemic, footfall remains down almost 26%. "The Euros may have gripped the nation but the football failed to boost footfall last week, with only a very marginal rise from the week before," Diane Wehrle, Insights Director at Springboard, said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-07-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 16:06 IST
Football fails to boost footfall: UK shopper numbers stay flat
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England's run to the final of the Euro 2020 soccer tournament failed to boost the country's beleaguered retailers, with weekly visitor numbers at all UK retail destinations rising by a mere 0.6%. Data from Springboard showed that while shopper numbers had increased around the semi-final and final, the numbers remained underwhelming. Compared to the same period in 2019 and before the pandemic, footfall remains down almost 26%.

"The Euros may have gripped the nation but the football failed to boost footfall last week, with only a very marginal rise from the week before," Diane Wehrle, Insights Director at Springboard, said. "Even on the two match days the change in footfall across UK retail destinations was unspectacular, with a drop from the previous week on Wednesday and a modest rise on Sunday."

Supermarkets had said they were bracing for a surge in demand for beer and barbecue food but while retail parks edged up by 1.4%, high streets remained flat. Britain's retailers, which have been forced to shut on multiple times in the last year as part of COVID restrictions, had started to recover in June but that trend has dropped off in July. Poor weather has also kept shoppers at home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021