Left Menu

Database company Couchbase eyes over $900 mln valuation in U.S. IPO

Database software company Couchbase Inc said on Monday it plans to raise as much as $161 million through an initial public offering, valuing the company at more than $900 million. (https://bit.ly/3kmyduH) The company had registered for a stock market listing that could value it as much as $3 billion, Reuters reported in March, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reuters | Updated: 12-07-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 16:17 IST
Database company Couchbase eyes over $900 mln valuation in U.S. IPO

Database software company Couchbase Inc said on Monday it plans to raise as much as $161 million through an initial public offering, valuing the company at more than $900 million. The company, whose investors include GPI Capital, North Bridge Venture Partners and Accel, plans to sell 7 million shares in an IPO priced at between $20 and $23 per share, a regulatory filing showed. (https://bit.ly/3kmyduH)

The company had registered for a stock market listing that could value it as much as $3 billion, Reuters reported in March, citing people familiar with the matter. Its listing comes at a time when demand for data storage, security and processing has surged due to global businesses moving to a remote working model during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Couchbase's software helps companies manage their databases on web and mobile applications through its NoSQL cloud database service. Media giant Comcast Corp and e-commerce firm eBay Inc are among the company's customers. Couchbase will be listed on the Nasdaq after the offering under the ticker symbol "BASE".

Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are the lead underwriters of the offering.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021