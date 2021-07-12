Left Menu

Ireland unmoved on global tax deal after meeting with US's Yellen

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 12-07-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 16:56 IST
Ireland unmoved on global tax deal after meeting with US's Yellen
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Ireland's finance minister Paschal Donohoe maintained his reservation about a global minimum corporate tax rate in a meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday, a spokesperson for Donohoe said.

"It was a good and constructive meeting which is part of an ongoing dialogue on the global corporate tax issue," the spokesperson said after the meeting.

"Minister Donohoe recalled the Irish position on the matter," the spokesperson added. Ireland has so far not endorsed the deal because of its opposition to a minimum tax rate of at least 15%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021