AmbitionBox Announces Best Places to Work in India 2021, India's First Employee Choice Awards

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) AmbitionBox.com, an Info Edge subsidiary and a rapidly growing career advisory platform, today announced Best Places to Work in India 2021, the country’s first employee choice awards. Winners were chosen for a wide range of awards in each of the 5 main categories (Mega, Large, Mid-sized, Small, Tech Startups) defined by the number of people they employ in India, as well as best employers in each of the top 8 industries. In its inaugural edition, the AmbitionBox.com Best Places to Work in India 2021 awards declared the following as the top 3 winning companies among several winners in their respective categories: 1. Mega Companies a. Amazon (4.27 rating) b. Samsung (4.15 rating c. Tata Motors (4.15 rating) 2. Large Companies a. Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (4.36 rating) b. Maersk (4.35 rating) c. Hindustan Unilever (4.34 rating) 3. Mid-sized Companies a. V-Guard Industries (4.59 rating) b. CtrlS (4.56 rating) c. Sanofi (4.54 rating) 4. Small Companies a. Duck Creek (4.65 rating) b. FMC (4.64 rating) c. GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare (4.59 rating) 5. Tech Startups a. Samunnati (4.67 rating) b. Aye Finance (4.61 rating) c. Kinara Capital (4.22 rating) For the complete list of winners in the above categories, visit here. The awards also constitute an industry-wise ranking for the best workplaces in various industries such as IT/ITES, Pharma, Banking, Financial Services, Internet, Automobile, Retail and Construction. Here is a glimpse of the winners announced in various industries: 1. Best IT/ITES Companies IBM (Mega), Mindtree (Large), CtrlS (Mid-Sized), Uplers (Small) 2. Best Banking Companies HDFC Bank (Mega), Deutsche Bank (Large), Equitas Small Finance Bank (Mid-Sized) 3. Best Pharma Companies Zydus Cadila (Large), Sanofi (Mid-Sized) 4. Best Internet Companies Amazon (Mega), Flipkart (Large), Kinara Capital (Mid-Sized), Aye Finance (Small) 5. Best Financial Service Companies HDB Financial Services (Mega), Shriram City Union Finance (Large), Vistaar Finance (Mid-Sized), BOB Financial Solutions (Small)​ 6. Best Retail Companie Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (Large), Croma (Mid-Sized) 7. Best Automobile Companies Tata Motors (Mega), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (Large), Ford Motor (Mid-Sized), ISUZU Motors (Small) 8. Best Construction Companies DilipBuildcon (Large), AFCONS Infrastructure (Mid-Sized), R.S. Infraprojects (Small) Check out the complete list of industry-wise winners here. Speaking about the best workplace awards, Mayur Mundada, Founder, AmbitionBox.com said, “With every month, we see a growing number of people on the AmbitionBox platform discovering credible information of companies they wish to work for including employee reviews, salary insights and interview experiences to enable them to make informed career decisions. This spurred us to curate and present India’s first employee choice awards. We believe that the voice of the people is powerful and these awards are a true reflection of the best places to work in India.” The AmbitionBox.com Best Places to Work in India 2021 awards were announced after combing through 6.5 lakh employee reviews. The reviewers have worked in these companies during the year 2020, from more than 2500 locations across the country. Methodology AmbitionBox deploys a proprietary algorithm that combs millions of reviews and ratings on the platform to curate the list of awards. The algorithm and a team of moderators, disregards spam reviews to create an authentic pool of eligible companies for awards consideration. A minimum overall rating of 3.75 out of 5 is required for the awards. Companies have been categorized based on the number of people they employ in India. These are Mega (more than 50k employees), Large (10k - 50k employees), Mid-sized (1k to 10k employees), Small (501 - 1k employees) and Tech Startup (minimum 200 employees) companies. About AmbitionBox.com AmbitionBox is a rapidly growing career advisory platform in India that helps job seekers discover great places to work. Every month more than 4.5 Mn users visit AmbitionBox to read over 30 lakh reviews, 1 crore salaries and 1 lakh interviews across nearly 5 lakh companies. The reviews on AmbitionBox capture employee sentiment across key workplace metrics including culture, career growth, compensation, work-life balance, development of skills, work satisfaction and job security. In 2016, AmbitionBox.com was acquired by Naukri.com who believed in their vision of helping people build happy careers. Image: AmbitionBox Best Places to Work Awards 2021 PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)