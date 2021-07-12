Left Menu

Assam govt collected Rs 7.44 cr from COVID-19 protocol violators in 2020: CM

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 12-07-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 17:06 IST
Assam govt collected Rs 7.44 cr from COVID-19 protocol violators in 2020: CM
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Over Rs 7.44 crore has been collected as a penalty for violating different COVID-19 restrictions across Assam in 2020, the state assembly was informed on Monday.

In a written reply to a query by Congress MLA Nurul Huda, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the fine amount stood at Rs 7,44,38,100 last year.

Out of this, the highest sum of Rs 4.44 crore was realized from people not wearing masks, while Rs 2.15 crore was paid as a fine by those with pillion riders in motorcycles, he said.

The state government had levied Rs 500 as a penalty for not wearing masks and riding pillion in motorcycles. For second-time violators, the amount was Rs 1,000.

The chief minister added that the entire sum has been deposited at the treasury under the 'Taxes on Vehicle' category.

