Govt permit exports of specified quantities of certain commodities to Maldives

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 22:40 IST
The government on Monday permitted exports of specified quantities of certain commodities such as egg, potato, and onion to Maldives under a bilateral trade agreement for the period 2021-24.

The export will be exempted from any existing or future restrictions/prohibitions, the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

''Exports of eggs, potatoes, onions, rice, wheat flour, sugar, dal, stone aggregates and river sand has been permitted to Maldives under bilateral trade agreement between Government of India and Government of Maldives during the period 2021-22, 2022-23, and 2023-24 as per the quantities indicated...,'' it said.

Export of river sand and stone aggregates will be allowed subject to exporters obtaining environmental clearances/no objection certificate from the designated nodal authority of respective state governments from where the sand is obtained, it added.

In a separate notification, the DGFT has removed a condition for importers of water mark bank note paper with an aim to reduce compliance burden.

Earlier the importers have to furnish quarterly returns of the quantity and value of the import made by him/her to the finance ministry for the quarters ending June 30th, September 30th, December 31st and March 31st of each financial year, within 30 days of the close of the quarter concerned.

