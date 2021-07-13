Left Menu

Zinc futures down on muted demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 16:04 IST
Zinc futures down on muted demand
Zinc prices on Tuesday fell 0.12 per cent to Rs 240.45 per kg in the futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure taking negative cues from the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for the July delivery traded lower by 30 paise, or 0.12 per cent, to Rs 240.45 per kg in 1,884 lots.

Analysts said offloading of positions by participants owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in the physical market mainly weighed on zinc prices here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

