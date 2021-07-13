Left Menu

Hindustan Zinc mined metal production up 9% in Q1

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 18:15 IST
Hindustan Zinc mined metal production up 9% in Q1
  • Country:
  • India

Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc on Tuesday said its mined metal production rose by 9 per cent to 2,21,000 tonnes in the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal.

The company's mined metal output was at 2,02,000 tonnes in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Hindustan Zinc said in a filing to BSE.

''Mined metal production for Q1 FY'22 was 2,21,000 tonnes, up 9 per cent as compared to Q1 FY'21 on account of higher ore production largely at Rampura Agucha mines (RAM) and Zawar mines,'' the filing said.

This, it said, was partially offset by lower overall metal grades.

In comparison to Q4 of FY'21, the mined metal production decreased by 23 per cent, mainly due to lower ore production at Sindesar Khurd (SK) and RAM due to operators' absenteeism in April and May in view of the second wave of COVID-19.

The integrated metal production in the first quarter was 2,36,000 tonnes, up 17 per cent when compared to Q1 FY'21 in line with higher availability of mined metal.

Integrated zinc production was 1,88,000 tonnes, up 20 per cent when compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

 United States
2
Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

 India
3
Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

 United Kingdom
4
Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021