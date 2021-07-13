Left Menu

JaipurBulls and Hand Group, two rapidly growing business conglomerates with diversified interests in these two regions are ideal partners to expand our footprint in these regions, IWG Country Manager India, Vice President Sales, South Asia, Harsh Lambah, said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 19:08 IST
Flexible workspace IWG expands footprint in Rajasthan, Punjab
Flexible workspace organisation IWG on Tuesday announced expansion of its footprint into Rajasthan and Punjab to meet the growing regional demand.

IWG has secured a new franchise partnership with JaipurBulls in Jaipur, Rajasthan, and with Hand Group in Mohali, Punjab, to meet the growing demand for flexible workspaces in tier II cities, the company said in a statement. Partnering with franchise partners is central to IWG's strategy to scale up to meet the burgeoning demand for flexible, local office spaces as companies of all sizes are embracing hybrid work patterns, the statement added. New workspaces offer more than 150 seats per centre of an approximate area of 10,000 sq ft.

“We are excited about expanding into Rajasthan and Punjab, two of north India's most important regional business hubs. JaipurBulls and Hand Group, two rapidly growing business conglomerates with diversified interests in these two regions are ideal partners to expand our footprint in these regions,'' IWG Country Manager India, Vice President Sales, South Asia, Harsh Lambah, said.

