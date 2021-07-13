Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1910 hours: DEL43 BIZ-LD SERUM-SPUTNIK VACCINE Serum Institute to start production of Sputnik vaccine in September New Delhi: Serum Institute of India (SII) will start production of Sputnik vaccine at the company's facilities in September, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Tuesday.

DEL63 BIZ-FM-BHUTAN Launch of BHIM-UPI in Bhutan to further strengthen bilateral ties : FM New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the launch of BHIM-UPI QR-based payments in Bhutan will further strengthen the cooperation between the two neighbouring nations.

Advertisement

DEL57 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex, Nifty rebound in line with Asian peers; financial stocks shine Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex logged its best session in over six weeks on Tuesday on account of hectic buying mainly in financial stocks as investors cheered steady economic data and favourable global cues.

DEL62 BIZ-LD-RUPEE Rupee rises for 3rd day, closes at 74.49 as stocks advance Mumbai: The rupee strengthened by 9 paise to close at 74.49 against the US dollar on Tuesday, marking its third straight day of gains on foreign fund inflows and positive domestic equities.

DEL72 BIZ-MEDICAL-DEVICES-MARGIN Govt caps trade margin on pulse oximeter, nebuliser, digital thermometer at 70 pc New Delhi: The government on Tuesday capped the trade margins of five critical medical devices such as oximeter and digital thermometer, used extensively in the treatment and prevention of Covid-19, at 70 per cent in order to bring down prices.

DEL70 BIZ-LD-S&P-INDIA-RATING S&P keeps India's rating at lowest investment grade for 14th straight year New Delhi: S&P Global Ratings on Tuesday kept India's sovereign rating unchanged at the lowest investment grade of 'BBB-' for the 14th year in a row, and said the government's ability to execute additional economic reforms that spur investment and create jobs will be crucial for recovery from the current economic slowdown.

DEL49 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold climbs Rs 90; silver jumps Rs 490 New Delhi: Gold in the national capital on Tuesday climbed Rs 90 to Rs 46,856 per 10 gram in-line with gain in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

DCM24 BIZ-CUSTOMS-COVID TEST KIT Govt waives import duty on raw materials for Covid test kits, APIs for Amphotericin B New Delhi: The government has exempted basic customs duty on imports of specified API/ excipients for Amphotericin B and raw materials for manufacturing Covid test kits. DCM41 BIZ-PATANJALI Patanjali Group clocks Rs 30k cr turnover in FY'21; aims to be debt free in 3-4 yrs New Delhi: Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Group on Tuesday said it has achieved a turnover of around Rs 30,000 crore in the fiscal 2020-21, helped by a revenue boost of Rs 16,318 crore from Ruchi Soya -- a company it had acquired last fiscal through insolvency resolution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)