13-07-2021
Mobile game studio Gamestacy on Tuesday said it has partnered with Beamable to launch Influenzer, a social, multiplayer mobile game.

The partnership with American company Beamable is critical to Gamestacy's strategy of rapidly building and launching over a half-dozen gender-inclusive games, a statement said.

Gamestacy is a mobile game studio that combines business expertise with extensive gaming knowledge to develop original mobile game IP. Gamestacy is currently testing six game titles for the mobile market – Influencer, Turny Road, Nuclear Reaction, Fashion Frenzy, Master Cook, and Age of Democracy. * * * * Bookee raises pre-seed funding from Antler India *Bookee, a software-as-a-service platform for fitness entrepreneurs, on Tuesday said it has raised funding from Antler India.

Details about the quantum of funding raised was not disclosed.

The pre-seed round also saw participation from Pallav Nadhani (Founder, Charts.com and FusionCharts) and Abhishek Rungta (Founder and CEO, Indus Net Technologies).

Founded in 2020 by Vistar Singh and Rajat Hans, Bookee provides management features (including scheduling, POS, payroll, payments, analytics, retention and streaming), in addition to helping businesses grow their client base.

