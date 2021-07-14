China's Jan-June direct foreign investment up 28.7% -commerce ministry
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 14-07-2021 07:44 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 07:44 IST
- Country:
- China
Foreign direct investment (FDI) into China in the first six months of the year jumped 28.7% from the same period last year to 607.84 billion yuan ($93.89 billion), China’s commerce ministry said on Wednesday.
($1 = 6.4743 yuan)
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- commerce ministry
Advertisement