Architect Tushar Sogani inaugurates Lingel Window’s First Showroom at Jaipur

Jaipur Rajasthan India, July 14 Lingel Windows and Doors Technologies, a premium fenestration brand based out of Rajasthan opened its first experience centre at Jaipur last week. We have been selling windows and doors for 15 years in India and have all company-owned showrooms in all major cities across India. Ar. TusharSogani, Principal Architect, TSDPL commented, The company has a wide array of beautiful solutions of international finesse and sections to offer.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-07-2021 13:28 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 13:28 IST
Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 14: Lingel Windows and Doors Technologies, a premium fenestration brand based out of Rajasthan opened its first experience centre at Jaipur last week. Architect Tushar Sogani, Principal Architect, TSDPL was the Chief Guest for the occasion. Lingel’s experience is situated at Crystal Mall, Jaipur has a great variety of fenestration solutions for its customers. Lingel is famous for many of its landmark projects; one of these is the famous Ashram at Pali. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. H.C. Mario Schmidt, Managing Director Lingel Windows said,” This was a much-awaited showroom. Due to the pandemic, we were unable to open it earlier. We hope the people of Jaipur will visit to check out our latest collection of designer doors which are available in various options and other customised solutions. We have been selling windows and doors for 15 years in India and have all company-owned showrooms in all major cities across India.” Ar. TusharSogani, Principal Architect, TSDPL commented, “The company has a wide array of beautiful solutions of international finesse and sections to offer. Lingel is also a member of UWDMA. The company has specially catered to the demands of Indian customers with provisions of grills, various coloured profiles and technological sound windows and door profiles. We wish them a great start and a good future ahead.” Lingel recently celebrated 15 glorious years in India. This German brand can boast of completing many unique and challenging projects across India. The brand is well-known for its quality, aesthetics and after-sales services. The brand is known for its innovative product portfolio, to name a few Lingel Smart-li, Lingel 6.0 Aluminium windows, Glass conservatories, LSB and LPG Secure window solutions. About Lingel Windows: Karl Lingel Fensterbau GmbH & Co. KG was established in 1959 in Ellwangen, Germany. Lingel is one of the leading manufacturers of high-end quality doors and windows in Europe. Having a sound background in building and construction projects, Lingel also provides cutting edge technology and services. Since 2006 Lingel has opened many experience centres in every major city. Lingel provides complete fenestration solutions. PWR PWR

