Manasi Tata joins Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s board of directors

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2021 15:17 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 15:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kirloskar Systems said on Wednesday said Manasi Tata has been appointed as a member of the Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) board of directors.

In a statement, Kirloskar Systems Chairman and Managing Director Vikram Kirloskar announced her appointment as a member of the board of directors at TKM.

The Bengaluru-based automaker is a joint venture between Japan's Toyota Motor Corp and the Kirloskar Group.

Kirloskar expressed that the appointment reflects the strong relationship and the continuance of the close bond between Toyota Group and the Kirloskar Systems Limited.

Tata is the daughter of Vikram Kirloskar, who currently is the Vice Chairman of TKM.

She is the Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of Kirloskar Systems and Director in Kirloskar Technologies.

She also runs her own non-profit venture, Caring with Colour.

TKM sells models like Fortuner, Innova Crysta, Urban Cruiser in the domestic market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

