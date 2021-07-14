Left Menu

IOA ropes in Herbalife as nutrition partner for Tokyo Olympics

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 19:24 IST
Indian Olympic Association on Wednesday roped in Herbalife as nutrition partner for the Tokyo Olympics with the sponsorship deal worth over Rs 2 crore.

''Herbalife has confirmed sponsorship of Rs 2.25 crore to IOA,'' IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta said in a statement.

India is sending a 228-strong contingent, including 119 athletes, to the Tokyo Olympics beginning July 23.

