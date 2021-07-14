IOA ropes in Herbalife as nutrition partner for Tokyo Olympics

Indian Olympic Association on Wednesday roped in Herbalife as nutrition partner for the Tokyo Olympics with the sponsorship deal worth over Rs 2 crore.

''Herbalife has confirmed sponsorship of Rs 2.25 crore to IOA,'' IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta said in a statement.

India is sending a 228-strong contingent, including 119 athletes, to the Tokyo Olympics beginning July 23.

