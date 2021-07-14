Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. expected to announce start of evacuation of Afghan visa applicants

President Joe Biden's administration is expected to announce the start of "Operation Allied Refuge," which will evacuate Afghan immigration visa applicants who worked for the U.S. government, four sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-07-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 20:26 IST
President Joe Biden's administration is expected to announce the start of "Operation Allied Refuge," which will evacuate Afghan immigration visa applicants who worked for the U.S. government, four sources told Reuters on Wednesday. The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the announcement likely would be made Wednesday and that the operation would involve chartered civilian aircraft.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. One source said the flights would begin in the last week of this month, but other details would be withheld for "operational security."

It was not clear whether the initial evacuees would be Afghans who worked for the U.S. government already granted special immigration visas or Afghans who are waiting for their applications to be processed.

